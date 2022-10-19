Creed 3 teaser trailer and release date

Warner Bros. has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel Creed 3 film staring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad and Tony Bellew. A direct sequel to the 2018 Creed 2 film the story continues in the latest film directed by Michael B. Jordan making his feature directorial debut from a screenplay written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin from a story they co-wrote with Ryan Coogler.

Creed 3 release date

Warner Bros. has set the Creed 3 release date for March 3, 2023 when it will premiere in theatres screen throughout the United States.

“Seven years after Creed II, after dominating the boxing world, Adonis “Donnie” Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Donnie must put his future on the line to battle Dame – a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

As more trailers are released in the run app to the films premier we will keep you updated as always.

