Creative Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 sound card 7.1 discrete surround and more

Creative has engineered a new sound card designed to bridge the gap between performance and value in the form of the Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2. Offering users “pristine audio fidelity, advanced audio processing through Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine, and our latest audio innovation-SmartComms Kit-a suite of smart communication features designed to improve the way you communicate online” says Creative.

If you’d like to further enhance the audio performance of your the Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 sound card an optional daughterboard expansion card with upgrades such as DSD256 playback support, added side channels for full 7.1 discrete surround, as well as the addition of an optical-out port is available.

Creative Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 sound card

“Is your default PC audio enough? While computers today do come with a basic onboard sound card on the motherboard, the audio quality is usually mediocre at best if you have a penchant for high-resolution music. With Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2, enjoy an easy upgradable solution to enhance your computer’s audio. The sound card is capable of delivering high-fidelity playback resolution of up to 24-bit / 192 kHz at 120 dB DNR, giving you a huge performance boost to your computer’s sound-bringing out the best in your music, movies, and games!”

“To further boost your audio experience with the Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2, access Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine’s suite of technologies-Bass Boost, Surround, Crystalizer, Dialog+, and Smart Volume-for your movies, music, and games via the Creative app. On the gaming front, the Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 is coupled with Scout Mode, which lets you hear your enemies before you see them. It enhances important in-game audio cues—such as footsteps and weapon switching sounds—allowing you to quickly and accurately pinpoint your opponents’ location before they do!”

Source : Creative

