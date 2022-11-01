Creative Pebble Pro speaker unveiled

Creative has launched its latest speaker in its Pebble series, the Creative Pebble Pro and it comes with a 2.25” full-range driver and passive radiators.

The new Pebble Pro comes with headset and microphone ports and it works with Windows and iOS, it also comes with Bluetooth 5.3.

This new 2.0 USB speaker system sees various improvements across its features set, headlined by its audio performance. With revamped full-range drivers, and featuring digital amplifiers with built-in audio processing, which replace analog ones used in previous models the Pebble Pro belies its diminutive form factor with more headroom for louder, clearer audio across the volume range, as well as up to 3.5 times more bass than the previous model Pebble V3.

Considering its tiny size, the Pebble Pro’s acoustic power output is capable of reaching a mind-boggling 30W RMS and 60W peak when connected to a 30W PD adaptor*, which unleashes the full potential of its audio competence.

The visual appeal of the Pebble Pro is accentuated by a new RGB lighting feature, tastefully integrated at the bottom of each speaker. Users can take their pick from a wide color spectrum by conveniently dialing the volume knob to set the mood of the day, and illuminate their desktops creatively with 3 lighting effects (Cycle, Pulsate or Solo).

You can find out more details about the new Creative Pebble Pro over at Creative at the link below, the device is available for € 79.99 in Europe, £ 65.99 in the UK, and $59.99 in the USA.

Source Creative



