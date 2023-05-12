Create your own digital dungeons with Dungeon Full Dive

Dungeon Masters looking to create immersive digital campaigns and adventures for their friends or family to experience might be interested in a new desktop PC and the virtual reality application called Dungeon Full Dive. Designed to provide crossplay between both desktop PC and VR platforms the app allows you to make your tabletop worlds real. “Walk around in the worlds of your adventures: may it be a forest deep inside the kingdom of elves or a cozy tavern for the adventurers to rest.”

“Gather your party and play your favorite tabletop RPGs. With DFD, you can bring your fantasy worlds to life! Create and customize your own heroes & maps. Experience your adventures from the eyes of your miniature or using a classical TTRPG top-down mode! DFD is the most immersive way to play tabletop RPGs online.

Bring your tabletop stories to life in DFD by creating your own 3D maps, characters, and campaigns. Explore your fantasy adventures with your friends in a classical top-down mode or in a never seen before first-person mode. Dungeon Full Dive stays true to the classic round-based combat mechanics, dice, and magical worlds, but takes it to the next level!”

Dungeon Full Dive

“Place your characters or even monsters, then switch into their view to experience the adventures from their eyes. For the first time ever, interact with the tabletop adventures of your dreams: Drink in the tavern, play some instruments in the city market, or explore the dark forests. You can adapt, choose, or even create your own battle maps.”

“DFD offers a variety of lovingly handcrafted 3D maps for you to use for your adventures or to modify with our map editor, where you can also create your maps from scratch! Choose your battles, whether it’s in the icy depths of the mountains or in an underground cave.”

Jump over to Steam by following the link below for more information on the new Dungeon Full Dive platform.

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals