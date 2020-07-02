Creaks launches on PS4 this summer bringing a puzzling, hand-sketched world to life

Creaks a new adventure launching on PlayStation 4 this summer, has been showcased on PlayStation blog this week with Radim Jurda Lead Designer and Artist at game design studio Amanita Design, revealing more about what you can expect from the new Creaks PlayStation game.

“Before it lands on your console in a few weeks, we would like to introduce you to the surreal world it takes place in, and share with you a little insight into how we created it. When I say “little journey,” I’m talking about eight long years of development. I first started working on a prototype for Creaks in Flash with my longtime friend Jan Chlup. Back in the day, we could’ve hardly imagined that our project, later joined by many more talented collaborators, would eventually grow into a full-fledged title built in Unity. Yet here we are!”

“The creaking house has five different parts, each of them with its vibe and history. The Attic, where you will likely spend the first hour or two, is the most rudimentary of all. Lots of junk is lying around with no intent to be used, and as the entrance to the mansion is guarded by barking watchers. On the other hand, the Towers are all about the deep consciousness and mulling over the universe, and the enemy introduced in this area has a more tranquil vibe.”

Source : PlayStation

