Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launches October 2nd

Activision Blizzard has today announced the new Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time game will be officially launching on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X on October 2nd, 2020.

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is not a remaster, but the first original entry in the Crash franchise in more than 10 years. To celebrate, Toys for Bob is excited to introduce a fresh art style for Crash to fans that maintains the zany spirit of the franchise while also breathing new personality and charm into it. Rewinding time back to the end of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally make their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island.”

“Our teams have delivered two awesome remastered Crash Bandicoot experiences and the community passion for the series continues to be incredible. Now it is time to turn the page and give players something entirely new,” said Rob Kostich, President at Activision. “Loyal fans have been patiently waiting to see the journey continue for their favorite marsupial, and we’re giving players the completely new experience they deserve with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.”

Source : PlayStation

