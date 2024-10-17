CORSAIR VIRTUOSO MAX gaming headset



CORSAIR has this week launched its new VIRTUOSO MAX gaming headset. Designed for gamers who demand both performance and comfort, the VIRTUOSO MAX is a powerhouse of cutting-edge technology and sleek design. Featuring 50 mm Graphene drivers for crystal-clear audio, active noise cancellation for uninterrupted gameplay, and Dolby Atmos spatial audio, this headset promises an immersive gaming experience unlike any other. Whether you’re in the heat of battle or exploring expansive worlds, the VIRTUOSO MAX lets you hear every detail with striking precision, making it a headset worth obsessing over.

Alongside the standard model, CORSAIR introduces an Xbox-specific version of the VIRTUOSO MAX, ensuring that gamers on both PC and Xbox platforms can enjoy the same high-quality sound experience. With advanced features like customizable sound profiles and seamless connectivity, the VIRTUOSO MAX elevates every gaming session, bringing the excitement to life in new dimensions.

VIRTUOSO MAX Gaming Headset

Key Takeaways : VIRTUOSO MAX features state-of-the-art 50 mm Graphene drivers for ultra-clear, precise sound.

Priced at $ 329 .99 or £ 279 .99 with a two-year warranty.

with a two-year warranty. Available for PC and Xbox, with seamless platform switching and intuitive controls.

Dolby Atmos spatial audio creates a multi-dimensional, immersive sound experience.

Active noise cancellation ensures focused listening by blocking out distractions.

Sonarworks SoundID allows personalized sound profiles based on individual hearing preferences.

CORSAIR iCUE software supports customization of sound, RGB lighting, and control wheels.

Broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone delivers crisp, natural voice capture for in-game communication.

Up to 60 hours of battery life, with a quick 15-minute charge providing an extra six hours of playtime.

Bluetooth and ultra-fast 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity for uninterrupted gameplay across multiple devices.

Durable build quality, featuring memory foam ear cushions and metal construction for long-lasting comfort.

Next-Generation Audio with 50 mm Graphene Drivers

At the heart of the VIRTUOSO MAX is its groundbreaking audio technology: 50 mm Graphene drivers. These state-of-the-art drivers are designed to deliver unparalleled audio clarity, precision, and range. Graphene is known for its lightweight, yet incredibly strong properties, which allow the drivers to move faster and with less distortion compared to traditional drivers. This translates into highly accurate sound reproduction, letting you catch even the faintest in-game details, from the rustle of leaves to the quietest footsteps.

Graphene drivers excel in both high and low frequencies, ensuring that every sound is rendered with the same level of sharpness. Whether you’re immersed in a high-stakes multiplayer match or exploring an expansive open-world environment, the VIRTUOSO MAX offers an exceptional listening experience that elevates every gaming session.

Dolby Atmos and Active Noise Cancellation: A New Level of Immersion

To further enhance its performance, the VIRTUOSO MAX comes equipped with Dolby Atmos spatial audio. This revolutionary technology envelops players in a 360-degree soundscape, making every sound feel like it’s coming from a specific direction. From the roar of a nearby explosion to the subtle sounds of dialogue in the distance, Dolby Atmos creates a deeply immersive experience that transports you into the game world.

Complementing Dolby Atmos is the headset’s active noise cancellation feature, which eliminates background noise so you can stay fully focused on your game. Whether you’re playing in a noisy environment or simply want to block out distractions, active noise cancellation ensures that nothing interrupts your gaming experience. You’ll be able to stay locked into the game, hearing only what’s most important: the action unfolding in front of you.

Personalized Sound and Ultimate Comfort

Recognizing that no two gamers are alike, CORSAIR has integrated Sonarworks SoundID into the VIRTUOSO MAX, allowing users to create a personalized audio profile based on their individual hearing preferences. This means you can fine-tune the sound settings to your liking, optimizing bass, treble, and mid-tones for a custom experience. CORSAIR’s iCUE software makes this process even simpler, offering pre-tuned audio configurations alongside the ability to control RGB lighting effects and assign on-ear controls.

Comfort is just as important as sound quality, and the VIRTUOSO MAX doesn’t disappoint. The headset is crafted with durable metal construction, providing both sturdiness and longevity. Memory foam ear cushions conform to the shape of your head, offering long-lasting comfort even during extended gaming sessions. And with up to 60 hours of battery life, the VIRTUOSO MAX ensures that your gaming won’t be interrupted by the need to recharge. A 15-minute quick charge adds another six hours of playtime, making it a versatile choice for gamers who need reliability and performance.

For communication, the VIRTUOSO MAX features an omni-directional, broadcast-grade microphone that captures every word with clarity and precision. In-game conversations with teammates or chats with friends feel natural and effortless, making sure you’re always in sync with your team.

Seamless Connectivity Across Multiple Platforms

VIRTUOSO MAX’s connectivity options are as advanced as its audio technology. The headset utilizes an ultra-fast, ultra-reliable 2.4 GHz wireless connection, ensuring low-latency performance across all devices. Gamers can also connect via Bluetooth, allowing seamless switching between PC, mobile, and Xbox without interrupting gameplay. For Xbox players, the officially licensed VIRTUOSO MAX for Xbox offers dedicated on-ear controls for easy audio and chat mixing, tailored specifically to the Xbox gaming experience.

With its robust build quality, versatile connectivity options, and cutting-edge audio features, the VIRTUOSO MAX is a comprehensive gaming headset solution designed to meet the demands of both casual and competitive gamers alike. CORSAIR’s commitment to quality and innovation shines through in every aspect of this product, making it an essential addition to any gaming setup.

The CORSAIR VIRTUOSO MAX is now available from the CORSAIR Webstore, priced at $329.99 or £279.99 with a two-year warranty and access to CORSAIR’s extensive customer service and technical support network.



