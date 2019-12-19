Corsair acquires game controller maker SCUF Gaming

Corsair has this week announced it will be acquiring steam controller manufacturer SCUF Gaming “SCUF ” and its extensive patent portfolio. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year allowing Corsair to add performance controllers for use with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC to its range of gaming peripherals. SCUF controllers are modular by feature and design, built to specification to shorten hand movements and gain a measurable performance advantage, making it easier for players to tailor the controller to their individual preferences.

“We are thrilled to greatly expand our portfolio of industry-leading peripherals and enter the gaming controller space to help gamers play at their best,” said Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of CORSAIR. “SCUF leads the market for performance controllers and are a key ingredient to the success of countless esports professionals. SCUF will make an excellent and winning addition to the vast lineup of award-winning CORSAIR and Elgato products.”

“Over the last ten years, we’ve worked tirelessly to create the features that have made SCUF the preferred controller for the majority of top professional gamers. Controllers are the single most important connection between an individual and their game, becoming an extension of the player to maximize their performance,” said Duncan Ironmonger, Founder and CEO of SCUF Gaming. “We are delighted to join forces with CORSAIR, who share similar DNA to SCUF with regards to innovation and design in the gaming market. CORSAIR has the operational scale and network to help us bring our innovation to even more gamers.”

Source: PC Gamer

