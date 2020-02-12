Cooler Master MasterBox desktop computer cases

Cooler Master has announced the availability of two new mATX ARGB Towers in the form of the MasterBox MB311L ARGB (Mesh Front Panel) and MasterBox MB320L ARGB (Acrylic Front Panel) both priced at $60.

MasterBox MB3LL ARGB: Mesh Front Panel

The MasterBox MB311L ARGB is a Micro-ATX airflow PC case pre-installed with two ARGB fans and made to be built with the latest gaming hardware. The front panel’s façade is made entirely of Fine Mesh, placed between two honeycomb vents on either side to maximize airflow.

MasterBox MB320L ARGB: DarkMirror Acrylic Front Panel

The MasterBox MB320L ARGB is a Micro-ATX PC case with two pre-installed ARGB fans and honeycomb mesh ventilation on either side of the DarkMirror front panel. The DarkMirror acrylic front panel is smoked a shade darker to sharpen the contrast of the ARGB fans pre-installed behind it, highlighting its best features.

Features of the Cooler Master MasterBox PC cases include :

– Fine Mesh Front Panel – Cooler Master’s Fine Mesh design on the front panel is proven to provide proficient airflow while filtering out dust.

– Mesh Intakes: Large, mesh intakes span each side of the front panel to provide additional airflow to system.

– Dual ARGB Fans: Dual pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans with splitter can be managed by the motherboard, to create a customized ARGB lighting system.

– Tempered Glass: Hardware, custom-loop cooling, or the pure pride of showing off the build in panoramic view through an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel.

– Adaptable Drive Cage: The drive cage is movable, able to shift toward the front to accommodate for PSU space, backwards to provide additional radiator space, or even completely removed.

– Versatile Cooling Options: Support for a total of six 120mm fans and front, top and rear radiator placement ensures that you don’t have to compromise on performance.

