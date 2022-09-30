Naked Pan pure titanium cookware with no coatings

Crowd Cookware has returned to Kickstarter to launch its seventh crowd funding campaign moving away from nonstick coatings the latest cookware design is pure titanium pan without any coatings. The titanium cooking saucepan is now available to back via Kickstarter and offers a selection of pans that can be used on all heat sources whether it be gas, induction, electrical, ceramic, barbecue or open fire.

A range of saucepans are available which include both small and large frying pans, wok and tricone lid. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $106 or £88 (depending on current exchange rates).

“In 4 years we have launched 6 successful Kickstarter campaigns, creating chef-grade cookware together with our 22,000 backers worldwide. With this campaign, we take a new step in one of the hottest debates within our community and cookware industry. Ever since our very first campaign, we have been talking with our community about cooking with or without non-stick coatings. Non-stick coatings have become a standard in cookware, for their ease of use. But are they sustainable? Or healthy?”

Assuming that the Crowd Cookware funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Crowd Cookware titanium pan project checkout the promotional video below.

Pure titanium pan

“Titanium is a pure and safe material, but costly. However, by doing this together, we can still offer the Naked pan for a fair price. And twice as affordable as other titanium pans. Crowd Cookware evolved into a worldwide community of kitchen enthusiasts creating their own chef-grade cookware for a fair price. Our Naked pan is made with craftsmanship, attention to detail and is of the highest quality. “

“Creating cookware with our crowd is all about translating feedback into new products, actual changes to the final designs such as pan sizes and even the name of the product. We believe this is the only way to create great cookware together. We only produce what you want us to produce. You’ve talked, we’ve listened.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the titanium pan, jump over to the official Crowd Cookware crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals