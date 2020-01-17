Hewlett-Packard has this month launched a new mid-range convertible laptop in the form of the HP ProBook x360 435 G7, equipped with a 13.3 inch touchscreen display and the obligatory 360° hinge together with support for third-generation AMD Ryzen processors. Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet By Hewlett-Packard, but availability is expected sometime during May 2020.

The HP ProBook x360 435 G7Convertible laptop has been designed specifically for business and education and is available with an optional HP Pro Pen stylus and thanks to its fast charging technology can zip from flat to 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Features of the HP ProBook x360 435 G7 convertible laptop include :

– 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display (with 250 nit, 400 nit, and 1000-nit Sure View privacy screen options)

– AMD Ryzen 3 4300U/Ryzen 5 4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U processor options

– 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM

– 128GB to 512GB of M.2 SATA or PCIe NVMe SSD storage

– WiFi 6

– Bluetooth 5.0

– 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

– 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

– HDMI 1.4b

– 3.5mm audio

– 45Wh battery

– 12.2″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″

– 3.3 pounds

For more details, full specifications and updates on availability of the HP ProBook x360 435 G7 convertible laptop jump over to the Hewlett-Packard website.

Source: Liliputing

