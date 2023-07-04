Convert sketches to vectors with Shaper Trace

Artists, designers and makers looking to quickly transform their sketches into vector images might be interested in a new solution called Shaper Trace. Launched by a Kickstarter this month the phone application and Trace Frame allow you to transform your sketches and convert them into Scalable Vector Graphics or SVG files instantly.

Early bird promotions are now available for the inventive project from roughly $79 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing Shaper Trace, a drawing toolkit that allows you to turn any sketch or drawing into a vector graphic by simply taking a picture. Place the Trace Frame over your sketch and convert it into a Scalable Vector Graphic (SVG) with the Trace App, ready for fabrication using the tool of your choice, from laser cutters and vinyl cutters to CNC machines and more.”

Convert sketches to vector SVG files

“There are many tools on the market that can Trace an image – some better than others, but Trace not only captures the outline of your drawing in seconds, but also finds the centerline of your sketch, providing a clean line that’s optimized for working with laser cutters, vinyl cutters, CNC machines and more.”

With the assumption that the Shaper Trace crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Shaper Trace converts sketches to vectors project check out the promotional video below.

“Unlike a traditional scanning process, Trace uses the camera on your mobile device, allowing you to capture your drawing at any angle without the need to be directly over the image. As long as the Frame is in view, Trace will automatically flatten the image, removing perspective distortion, as well as the distortion introduced by the lens on your phone’s camera. This is what makes Trace so accurate, and gives it the ability to preserve the exact scale of your drawing. Plus, it all happens in a matter of seconds.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the converts sketches to vectors, jump over to the official Shaper Trace crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



