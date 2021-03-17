HyperX ChargePlay Duo controller charging station now supports Xbox Series X and S controllers

HyperX has this week announced its console controller charger the ChargePlay Duo now supports the latest generation of controllers supplied with the Xbox Series X and S consoles. A version is also available for the PlayStation 4 and will presumably be updated to support the PlayStation 5 controllers of the latest generation Sony consoles as soon any more information is announced we will keep you up to speed as always. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo console controller charger allows you to keep two Xbox controllers simultaneously charged ready for action and caomes complete with 2 x 1400mAh rechargeable battery packs that can be easily installed into your current gaming controllers.

“We are thrilled to release the refreshed ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station to support the latest Xbox wireless controllers,” said Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX. “Gaming continues to surge in popularity as people find ways to stay entertained and connected at home. The new HyperX charging station ensure users’ gear is charged and ready for extended gaming sessions.”

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo controller charging station is now available to purchase priced at $40 and is available for both the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Specifications of the HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox part number HX-CPDUX-A :

Gaming platform: Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Type: Rechargeable Batteries

Number of controllers: 2 Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One Wireless Controllers

Charge time: 2.5 hours

Charging indicators: 2

Dimensions:

Length: 131.30 mm

Width: 119.0 mm

Height: 80.5 mm

Weight: 200 g

Total weight with AC adapter: 350 g

2 x Rechargeable Batteries – Capacity: 1400 mAh / 3.36 Wh

Source : HyperX

