How to Connect a GoDaddy Domain to GitHub Pages in 2025

Have you ever clicked on a website link, only to find a generic URL that screams “unfinished project”? It’s a common pitfall for creators and businesses alike: building a stunning website on GitHub Pages but leaving it tied to a default subdomain. The result? A professional-looking site undermined by an unpolished web address. But here’s the good news: connecting a custom domain from GoDaddy to your GitHub Pages site isn’t just possible—it’s surprisingly simple. With the right guidance, you can transform your site’s first impression from amateur to authoritative in no time. And in this step-by-step how-to, crafted by Tutorials by Manizha & Ryan, we’ll show you exactly how to make it happen.

By the end of this guide created by Manizha & Ryan, you’ll know how to seamlessly link your GoDaddy domain to your GitHub Pages site, making sure your online presence is both polished and secure. From purchasing the perfect domain to configuring DNS settings and allowing HTTPS for added trustworthiness, this tutorial covers all the essentials. Whether you’re launching a personal portfolio, a small business site, or a project showcase, this setup offers a cost-effective way to stand out online. Curious about how to navigate the technical steps or avoid common pitfalls? Let’s explore how you can take control of your website’s identity and make it truly your own. After all, your domain name is more than just a URL—it’s your digital handshake with the world.

Connect GoDaddy to GitHub

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Purchase a domain from GoDaddy and consider optional features like domain privacy protection and email hosting for added benefits.

Create and configure a public GitHub repository with your website files, making sure an index.html file is included.

file is included. Enable GitHub Pages in your repository settings to deploy your website and obtain a default URL for testing.

Configure DNS settings in your GoDaddy account by adding “A” records pointing to GitHub’s IP addresses and optionally a “CNAME” record for your GitHub Pages URL.

Test your custom domain after DNS propagation and enable HTTPS in GitHub Pages settings for secure communication and improved trustworthiness.

Step 1: Purchase a Domain on GoDaddy

The first step is to acquire a domain name that aligns with your website’s purpose or branding. Visit GoDaddy and use their domain search tool to find an available name that suits your needs. Once you’ve selected a domain, log in to your GoDaddy account or create one if you’re new to the platform. Complete the purchase process, and consider adding optional features such as:

Domain privacy protection: This feature helps protect your personal information from being publicly accessible in WHOIS records.

This feature helps protect your personal information from being publicly accessible in WHOIS records. Email hosting: Provides a professional email address associated with your domain, enhancing your brand’s credibility.

After completing the purchase, your domain will be ready for further configuration.

Step 2: Set Up a GitHub Repository

Next, prepare a GitHub repository to host your website files. If you don’t already have a GitHub account, sign up and log in. Follow these steps to create and configure your repository:

Click the “New Repository” button on your GitHub dashboard.

Provide a name for your repository and set it to public, as GitHub Pages requires public repositories for hosting.

Upload your website files, making sure you include an `index.html` file, which serves as the entry point for your site.

If you don’t have a pre-designed website, you can explore free HTML templates from platforms like html5up.net or templatesjungle.com to get started quickly.

2025 Guide to Connecting GoDaddy Domain To GitHub Pages

Step 3: Configure GitHub Pages

Once your repository is ready, you need to enable GitHub Pages to deploy your website. Follow these steps to configure it:

Navigate to the repository’s settings page.

Scroll down to the “Pages” section.

Select the branch where your website files are stored (typically the `main` branch) and the folder (usually the `/root` directory).

branch) and the folder (usually the directory). Save your changes to enable GitHub Pages and deploy your site.

After deployment, GitHub will provide a default URL for your website. Use this URL to verify that your site is live and functioning as expected.

Step 4: Link Your Custom Domain

To connect your GoDaddy domain to your GitHub Pages site, you’ll need to configure the DNS settings in your GoDaddy account. Follow these steps to link your domain:

Log in to your GoDaddy account and navigate to the DNS settings for your domain.

Add the following “A” records to point your domain to GitHub’s IP addresses: 185.199.108.153 185.199.109.153 185.199.110.153 185.199.111.153

Optionally, create a “CNAME” record that points to your GitHub Pages URL (e.g., `username.github.io`).

Save the changes and allow up to 48 hours for DNS propagation. During this period, your domain will begin redirecting to your GitHub Pages-hosted website.

Step 5: Finalize and Test

After the DNS propagation process is complete, test your custom domain by entering it into a web browser. Ensure that it resolves correctly to your GitHub Pages site. For enhanced security, enable HTTPS in your GitHub Pages settings by following these steps:

Go to your repository’s settings page.

In the “Pages” section, check the option to enforce HTTPS.

Allowing HTTPS ensures encrypted communication between your website and its visitors, improving both security and trustworthiness.

Benefits of Connecting a GoDaddy Domain to GitHub Pages

By linking a GoDaddy domain to GitHub Pages, you combine the advantages of free static site hosting with the professionalism of a custom domain. This setup is ideal for various purposes, including:

Personal portfolios: Showcase your skills and projects with a polished online presence.

Showcase your skills and projects with a polished online presence. Small business websites: Create a cost-effective platform to promote your services or products.

Create a cost-effective platform to promote your services or products. Project showcases: Share your work with a wider audience in a professional format.

With minimal cost and effort, this approach allows you to establish a secure and customized online presence tailored to your specific needs.

Media Credit: Tutorials by Manizha & Ryan



