Connect a Raspberry Pi 4 to an iPad Pro using USB-C

Raspberry Pi owners also equipped with an Apple iPad Pro tablet may be interested to know that you can easily connect your Raspberry Pi 4 to an iPad Pro using the USB-C port. Simply install the Raspbian operating system on your Raspberry Pi and configure your computer to use USB-C as an Ethernet connection. Watch the videos below to learn how to do this quickly and set up your Raspberry Pi iPad connection in just a few minutes.

Once you have your iPad connected you will be up to use it instead of a conventional HDMI monitor or you can use your Raspberry Pi as a bridge between your iPad and a portable disk drive if desired. The new tutorial Tech Craft uses the SSH client Blink to easily connect the Raspberry Pi mini PC to the iPad using a fixed IP address, ogether with with Juno Connect, running a Jupyter instance on their Raspberry Pi.

“The Raspberry Pi 4 is my favourite accessory to use with the iPad Pro. In this video, learn more about what the Pi can do, what gear you need to get running with one, how to connect it to your iPad and what you’ll find it useful for.” – “A recent update to the Raspberry Pi 4 bootloader not only enables the low power mode for the USB hardware, allows the enabling of Network boot and enables data over the USB-C port. The lower power means it should run (without any hats) with the power supplied from a laptop.”

