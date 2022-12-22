Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition lands February 23

Relic Entertainment has this month announced a console edition of its excellent Company of Heroes 3 real-time strategy game set in World War II. The war simulation game is now available to preorder and is also available for PC on which it will be arriving on February 23, 2023. Both latest generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles will also see a launch allowing gamers to enjoy the “heart-pounding combat with deeper strategic choices in a stunning Mediterranean theatre of war.”

“For nearly two decades, the Company of Heroes series has been defining what it means to be an action-packed real-time strategy game, covering multiple fronts of World War II and shining a light on the stories of the real people who lived and died throughout each conflict. Xbox has always been a great platform that respects the RTS genre, with classics like the Halo Wars franchise and The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth II. That’s why we’re excited to announce that, for the first time ever, the series lands on Xbox Series X|S with Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition.”

Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition

“You might be wondering: How exactly is developer Relic Entertainment building an RTS game for Xbox, when historically the genre has always leaned on PC’s mouse and keyboard? Thankfully, Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition is being built from the ground up with console in mind with a wide array of new features that’ll make you the most effective commander on the battlefield, while sacrificing none of the features that fans of either platform will expect. Whether it’s the shores of Italy or the vast deserts of North Africa, we’ve got you covered when you’re playing with controller.”

