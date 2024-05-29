CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact 65% mechanical gaming keyboard $139

CHERRY has announced new additions to its range of mechanical gaming keyboards in the form of the first gaming keyboard with CHERRY’s new mechanical MX2A switches. The XTRFY K5V2 as a compact gaming keyboard, belonging to the 65% keyboard class, seamlessly blending CHERRY’s renowned quality with a sleek, modern aesthetic, making it an essential addition to any serious gamer’s arsenal.

MX2A Keyboard Switches

The CHERRY XTRFY K5V2’s standout feature is the inclusion of the innovative MX2A switches. These switches represent a significant upgrade from the widely-used CHERRY MX switches, incorporating premium-grade lubricant and an innovative spring design. This combination results in smoother actuation and enhanced acoustics, providing gamers with an unparalleled tactile experience. The Red version of the MX2A switches features a linear characteristic and an impressive durability rating of over 100 million actuations, ensuring consistent performance and longevity.

Customization Options

The K5V2’s compact mechanical gaming keyboard form factor maximizes desk space without compromising functionality. The keyboard’s solid metal plate construction, coupled with double layers of sound-absorbing foam, provides a sturdy and quiet typing experience. The per-key customizable RGB illumination, powered by strip LED technology, allows gamers to personalize their keyboard’s appearance to match their style or gaming setup.

For those seeking an even more personalized touch, the CHERRY XTRFY online store offers a Custom Keyboard Builder. With over 150 options to choose from, gamers can create their perfect keyboard, tailoring every aspect to their specific preferences and needs.

Advanced Features for Competitive Gaming

The CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 is equipped with a range of advanced features designed to give gamers a competitive edge. The keyboard features a 1000 Hz polling rate, ensuring rapid response times and minimal input lag. The 100% anti-ghosting capability allows for precise and accurate key presses, even during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, the K5V2’s Super Scan Technology scans keys every half millisecond, providing unparalleled responsiveness and accuracy.

Pricing and Availability

The CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact Gaming Keyboard is now available in two striking editions: Black, priced at $139, and Transparent White, priced at $149. Both versions can be purchased through Amazon.com, making it easy for gamers to upgrade their setup with this innovative device.

CHERRY XTRFY

CHERRY is committed to providing gamers with high-quality mechanical gaming keyboards that enhance their gaming experience. In addition to the K5V2 compact gaming keyboard, the brand offers a range of other products, including gaming mice, headsets, and mousepads. Each product is designed with the same attention to detail and focus on performance, ensuring a seamless and immersive gaming experience across the board.

The CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact Gaming Keyboard represents a significant step forward in gaming peripheral technology. With its innovative MX2A switches, sleek design, and advanced features, the K5V2 is poised to become a favorite among competitive gamers and enthusiasts alike. Whether you opt for the Black or Transparent White edition, or create your own custom keyboard, the CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 is sure to transform your gaming setup and help you take your skills to the next level.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals