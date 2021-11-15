Rencolor DM-10 colour 3D printer can mix, layers or separate colours

The Rencolor DM-10 is a new colour FDM 3D printer created by the team at Rencolor to create high definition rich colour 3D prints on your desktop. The 3D printer is capable of printing ingredients, stripes and multi-colours and is equipped with a dual filament extruder head allowing you to combine two different filaments together to suit your creative needs.

Colour 3D printer

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $449 or £335 (depending on current exchange rates). “RENCOLOR DM-10 was created for you, the creative entrepreneurial spirit who keeps moving every project forward and bringing it to life. That’s why its structure has been designed to stay simple, easy to carry, and easy to assemble. If you’re making anything with your new 3D printing sidekick, then keeping the filament running in any direction is extremely important. RENCOLOR DM-10 lets you automatically load and unload the filament of the printer in a simple click of a button. No complex instructions, no lengthy start/stop processes—just straightforward convenience!”

If the Rencolor DM-10 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Rencolor DM-10 colour 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below.

“Forget about limited monochrome 3D prints that don’t offer you other options, forcing you to only create boring monochromatic designs. Rencolor DM-10 FDM Color 3D Printer allows you to explore the following different 3D printing modes that will literally power and brighten your creativity. Print different layers, gradient colors, mix colors at any proportions, or go monochromatic — unlike other 3D printers, Rencolor lets you print more, better, and in more diversified ways!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the colour 3D printer, jump over to the official Rencolor DM-10 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals