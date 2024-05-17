New COLORFUL EVOL G gaming laptops unveiled

COLORFUL has recently introduced its latest offering in the gaming laptop market: the EVOL G Series. These state-of-the-art laptops are designed to cater to the needs of modern gamers, providing them with an unrivaled gaming experience. Powered by the latest 13th Generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics, the EVOL G Series laptops are set to redefine the standards of gaming performance.

The EVOL G Series laptops draw inspiration from the captivating story of Lila, a space traveler who explores the vast and colorful galaxies. This futuristic design theme is evident in the sleek and stylish appearance of these laptops, which are available in two stunning color options: white and grey. The inclusion of an RGB-lit keyboard adds a touch of customization and flair to the overall aesthetic, allowing gamers to express their individual style.

EVOL G Gaming Laptops

At the heart of the EVOL G Series laptops lies the powerful combination of up to a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The Intel Core i7-13620H processor features an impressive 10 cores and 16 threads, with clock speeds reaching up to 4.90 GHz. This exceptional processing power ensures smooth and responsive gameplay, even during the most demanding gaming sessions.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU takes the visual experience to new heights, supporting advanced features such as ray tracing and DLSS 3.5. With the highest AI power of up to 233 TOP, these laptops deliver stunningly realistic graphics and immersive environments. Gamers can expect lifelike shadows, reflections, and lighting effects, elevating their gaming experience to a whole new level.

The EVOL G Series laptops feature a QHD (2560 x 1440) 165 Hz IPS gaming screen, offering a high screen-to-body ratio of 86%. This expansive display provides wide viewing angles and covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, ensuring accurate color reproduction and vibrant visuals. Whether exploring vast open worlds or engaging in fast-paced competitive gameplay, the EVOL G Series laptops deliver a truly immersive experience.

Innovative Cooling Technology for Optimal Performance

COLORFUL understands the importance of efficient cooling in gaming laptops, and the EVOL G Series takes this aspect to the next level. These laptops come equipped with an advanced cooling system that offers three distinct cooling modes. Users can easily switch between maximum cooling and maximum silence, depending on their specific needs and preferences.

The cooling system incorporates 10 mm-thick heat pipes and high-density turbine fans, which work together to ensure rapid heat dissipation. This not only maintains optimal performance during extended gaming sessions but also improves the overall acoustics, resulting in a quieter gaming experience. With the EVOL G Series laptops, gamers can focus on their gameplay without being distracted by excessive fan noise.

COLORFUL has positioned the EVOL G Series gaming laptops as a compelling option for gamers seeking high-end performance without compromising on affordability. These laptops are competitively priced, making them accessible to a wide range of gaming enthusiasts.

The EVOL G Series laptops are readily available for purchase through authorized retailers and online platforms. Interested buyers can visit COLORFUL’s official website or contact their local distributor to obtain the latest information on pricing and availability. With its combination of innovative technology, sleek design, and competitive pricing, the EVOL G Series is poised to make a significant impact in the gaming laptop market.



