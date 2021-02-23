CoffeeClip coffee spoon and kitchen essentials



Engineer and product designer Sam Wechsler has created three coffee making tools designed to make your brewing more enjoyable. Consisting of the CoffeeClip, Spoontula, and TeableSpoon XL6 the coffee making accessories are now available via Kickstarter and have been specifically designed to help you save time and space in your kitchen to help make coffee brewing and cooking more enjoyable.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $29 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the CoffeeClip campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the CoffeeClip coffee spoon project view the promotional video below.

“The CoffeeClip, Spoontula, and TeableSpoon XL6 are three multi-tools with teaspoon and tablespoon measurements incorporated into each product, designed to eliminate the need for extra utensils while cooking. After a successful campaign with the TeableSpoon XL, we are so excited to bring you the TeableSpoon XL6 with a slimmer, streamlined design. With the CoffeeClip, Spoontula, and TeableSpoon XL6, you’ll save time cooking, simplify your kitchen, and make cooking a more enjoyable and seamless experience!”

“The CoffeeClip conveniently doubles as a coffee scoop to seal and measure your coffee with just one tool. Equipped with one teaspoon and one tablespoon, CoffeeClip is perfect for measuring out your coffee, sugar, or other bagged goods. The writing for the measurements is not written in ink. It is part of the injection mold and will never fade.”

“Baking has never been easier with the Spoontula. This all-in-one measuring spoon and spatula is the perfect tool for measuring, mixing, wiping and flipping. The durable silicone head features a flexible curved edge to scrape bowls clean, while the wooden handle creates rigidity for thick batters and doughs. Spoontula’s handle provides a comfortable grip, making it perfect for mixing, folding, serving, spreading, scraping and flipping.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the coffee spoon, jump over to the official CoffeeClip crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

