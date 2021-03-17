Kaffelogic Nano 7e coffee roaster hits Kickstarter



Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $909 or £673 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Kaffelogic Nano 7e campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Kaffelogic Nano 7e coffee roaster project review the promotional video below.

“When other manufacturers simplify a roasting system to make it practicable for home users they lose the flexibility and precision that makes truly remarkable roasted coffee. In contrast the Nano 7 was designed to make commercial quality roasting as easy as the press of a button, while preserving the flexibility and precision that makes the professional roaster swoon.”

“By reimagining the design of a benchtop roaster we were able to pack in some pretty impressive features. With a unique roast control system that actually looks ahead and plans the power setting needed, combined with programmable adjustments that can be built into the roast profile file by the roast designer, you can now bring professional-quality roasting into your kitchen at a fraction of the price. Read on for the full story or click “Back this project” if you’ve seen enough already. It’s not crazy. It’s just good coffee.”

“You can taste the difference when the roast is just right – the flavour almost leaps out of the bean. There are thousands of chemicals that contribute to the coffee experience, most of them are created during the roast and many of them are delicate long chain molecules. Just as opening the oven door at the wrong time will cause your meringues to collapse, variations in the heating of the beans during roasting can disrupt the formation of those flavour molecules. Get it right and the magic starts to happen.”

– Unique and innovative rate-based PID control system gives superior curve-following when compared to conventional PID systems

– Zones of control allow the master roaster to programme specific adjustments at the precise times they would make manual adjustments

– Micro control of air speed and heater power allow the perfect balance between air flow and temperature to achieve maximum flavour development without excessive drying or cooling

– Fast cool down locks in the flavour and resets the machine ready for an identical follow on roast

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the coffee roaster, jump over to the official Kaffelogic Nano 7e crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals