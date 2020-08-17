Seven & Me coffee maker hits Indiegogo from $199 44% off

Coffee drinkers who enjoy an espresso or how brew coffee may be interested in a new coffeemaker called the Seven & Me. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique coffeemaker that has launched via Indiegogo this month and is now available from $199 offering a considerable 44% saving off the recommended retail price.

The Seven coffee maker will brew coffee and froth milk simultaneously with the one-click operation. Simply select a desired coffee on the touchscreen and enjoy a café-style beverage within just 3 minutes, says its creators. “Making authentic Italian espresso has never been easier. With a smart control system, the brewing time, pressure, and heating are automatically controlled. It only takes a push of a button to make a delicious espresso shot while keeping yourself busy with something else.”

“Seven & Me is a dual espresso maker and milk frother designed to offer you unparalleled convenience, versatility, and exquisite taste. Brew the barista-quality coffee and froth milk effortlessly with a single touch of a button.Step up your coffee game and bring home the high-quality coffee they serve in professional coffee shops. The 5 pre-programmed modes deliver a variety of beverages that allow you to enjoy dark and refined espresso, velvety cappuccino, or creamy latte from the comfort of your home.”

Source : Indiegogo

