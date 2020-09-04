Pure Over glass coffee maker with integrated glass filter

Coffee drinkers may be interested in a new glass coffeemaker designed by Pure Over, which features a built-in glass filter, removing the need to use disposable copy filters.“When a passion for glassblowing and a love for all things coffee met, the idea of an all glass coffeemaker emerged” explain its creators.

Early bird pledges are available from $40 offering a $20 discount off the recommended retail price while the Kickstarter campaign is underway.

“Ultimately, we are incredibly proud of our team and we feel confident that our skillsets cover critical areas for this project’s success, including product, glass, design, customer experience and operational logistics. We believe that with our team and partners we will get ahead of, and mitigate, any unforeseen challenges.

While manufacturing on a larger scale can present challenges, we have spent the last two years prototyping and working with our manufacturing partners to confirm we are able to ship the product we dreamed up in our glass shop.

Not only from a quality standpoint, but also from a fulfillment and scale perspective. Therefore, we are confident in our ability to deliver to the highest standards. The Pure Over team is committed to handling this Kickstarter campaign and logistics process with open, transparent and clear communication with our backers. “

Source : Kickstarter

