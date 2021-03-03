Barista Bot smart automated coffee machine

If you are in the market for a new coffee machine the new Barista Bot fully automatic and smart coffee machine launched via Kickstarter may be worth more investigation. With still 21 days remaining on its campaign the project has raised over $100,000 thanks to over 200 backers. If you tired of having to go through multiple steps to make your favorite coffee such as, grinding your beans to the perfect size, tamping, adding the correct temperature and quantity of water, the Barista Bot can help you out and offers 16 different drinks to choose from from a single touch of a button.

Extra coffee can easily be ordered using the Amazon Alexa or Google Home integration. A companion milk fridge and cup warmer is also available to help provide you with the perfect automated coffee machine system.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $449 or £319 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Barista Bot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Barista Bot coffee machine project checkout the promotional video below.

“Barista Bot is the first smart full automatic coffee machine that makes up to 16 drinks. Just one touch of a button combines delicious ground coffee, fresh milk, and purified warm water into the perfect cup of coffee. You can configure your customized drink by adjusting the coffee intensity, the amount of milk and water, and the temperature of the coffee. “

Feature of the Barista Bot smart automatic coffee machine :

– Grinder Design and Implementation.

– Double coil for heating water and controlling water flow rate.

– Machine Outer chassis is made of ABS materials (Molds are ready).

– Internal Memory to save preferred drink configuration.

– Wi-Fi Module to enable machine to connect to wireless network.

– Mobile Application (Application is still on our local host)

– Stainless steel cup warmer.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the coffee machine, jump over to the official Barista Bot crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

