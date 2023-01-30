Coffee connoisseurs interested in a new upgrade on the traditional glass carafe, might be interested in the MiiR. A new insulated coffee carafe that can be combined with its own digital coffee scales allowing you to brew the perfect cup of coffee every time.

Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 580 backers with still 48 days remaining having raised over $70,000 so far. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $55 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

The double wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel vessel will keep your coffee (or any hot beverage) warm for hours and is designed so that you can seal it off for that afternoon pick-me-up. As a brand committed to designing with responsible materials, each New Standard Carafe is created with medical grade 18/8 stainless steel with 100% post-consumer recycled plastic parts and is fully recyclable at appropriate facilities.

Insulated coffee carafe

” The MiiR New Standard Carafe is our response to the traditional glass carafe. And for the perfect pour-over coffee recipe, we recommend a scale for precise coffee ground to water measurements. (Don’t forget a filter. Any conical filter on the market works.) Which is why we’ve added the MiiR Digital Coffee Scale. A good measurer for good measure. “

If the MiiR crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the MiiR insulated coffee carafe project observe the promotional video below.

The MiiR New Standard Carafe carries a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer’s defects for the life of the product. MiiR will replace any product found to be defective in materials or workmanship within the scope of normal and appropriate use. Replacement parts will be utilized to address defects when available. Please note that normal wear and tear, including scratches, dents, stains, and other marks are not covered under the MiiR warranty. Additionally, this warranty does not cover products that have been altered in any way, improperly maintained, or misused, abused, or neglected.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the insulated coffee carafe, jump over to the official MiiR crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





