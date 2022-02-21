Que convertible totepack made from recycled plastic bottles

The designers at queFactory have returned to Kickstarter once again to launch a new environmentally friendly everyday bag in the form of the Que convertible totepack. Constructed from 35 recycled plastic bottles the multifunctional bag has been designed to provide a versatile everyday carry. Waterproof and equipped with hidden bottle pockets, adjustable straps, front compartment and more the Que can be carried in a number of different ways. Either on your back, over your shoulder or carried in hand.

Convertible totepack

“We are dedicated to setting our brand and product standards high, and we will do our absolutely best to fulfill deliveries to you, our backers! We have passed our prototype and testing stage successfully, and we are confidently entering the mass production stage.

However, shipping a large number of products at once can be challenging considering we have a relatively small team. In order to process all our orders smoothly, we will send our backers survey immediately after our campaign ends and carefully organize all our orders into batches. Early birds will be delivered first, following with other Kickstarter orders and post-campaign orders.”

If the Que crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Que convertible totepack project play the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates).

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the convertible totepack, jump over to the official Que crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals