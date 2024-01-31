Meta’s new CodeLlama 70B performance tested

Meta AI has this week released CodeLlama 70B a new large language model specifically designed to assist developers and coders. The new AI coding model has and impressive 70 billion parameters but is capable of being run locally. This model is designed to handle a wide range of tasks, from language processing to complex problem-solving. It’s a sophisticated tool that’s capturing the attention of developers and businesses alike. But how does it compare to other AI models, such as the Deep Seek Coder, which has 33 billion parameters? Let’s dive into a detailed performance evaluation of these two AI powerhouses.

When you first start working with CodeLlama 70B, you’ll notice it’s not as straightforward as some other models. It has a unique way of interpreting prompts, which means you’ll need to spend some time getting used to its system. The model uses a tokenizer to translate your input into a format it can understand, which is crucial for getting the most out of its capabilities. This includes learning how to use new source tokens and a ‘step’ token that helps with message formatting. Mastering these elements is essential if you want to fully leverage what CodeLlama 70B has to offer.

CodeLlama 70B performance tested

However, the advanced nature of CodeLlama 70B comes with its own set of demands, particularly when it comes to hardware. The model’s size means it needs a lot of VRAM, which could require you to invest in more powerful equipment or consider renting server space. This is an important consideration for anyone thinking about integrating this model into their workflow. Despite these requirements, CodeLlama 70B is exceptional when it comes to generating structured responses that are in line with validation data. check out the performance testing of CodeLlama 70B kindly carried out by Trelis Research providing a fantastic overview of what you can expect from the latest large language model to be rolled out by Meta AI.

When we put CodeLlama 70B to the test with specific tasks, such as reversing letter sequences, creating code, and retrieving random strings, the results were mixed. The model has built-in safeguards to ensure that outputs are safe and appropriate, but these can sometimes restrict its performance on certain tasks. However, these safety features are crucial for maintaining the model’s overall reliability.

For those who are interested in using CodeLlama 70B, it’s a good idea to start with smaller models. This approach allows you to create a more manageable environment for testing and development before you tackle the complexities of CodeLlama 70B. This model is really meant for production-level tasks, so it’s important to be prepared. Fortunately, there are resources available, such as one-click templates and a purchasable function calling model, that can help ease the transition.

CodeLlama 70B stands out in the field of AI for its advanced capabilities and its strong performance in adhering to validation data. However, the practical challenges it presents, such as its size and VRAM requirements, cannot be overlooked. By beginning with smaller models and utilizing available resources, you can prepare yourself for working with CodeLlama 70B. This will help ensure that your projects meet the highest quality standards and that you can make the most of this powerful AI tool.



