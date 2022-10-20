A team of engineers based in Germany have created a new professional CNC milling machine in the form of the One Max. Offering a large cutting area of 1000 x 1000 x 130 mm the cutter can be used on a wide variety of different materials including aluminium, wood and plastics. Launched on Kickstarter the project has already raised its requiring pledge go with steel 28 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $223 or £199 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The CNC ONE MAX is a reliable and high-quality CNC machine made in Germany that allows you to mill professional results with a precision of 0.01 mm on a huge 1×1 meter work area – also in solid aluminum. Because a professional CNC machine deserves a truly professional and modern Control Software, we rebuilt our Electronics and Software Architecture from the ground up. This allows superior controls as well as Maximum Usability.”

Assuming that the CNC ONE MAX funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the CNC ONE MAX CNC milling machine project watch the promotional video below.

“Our new Software Generation helps you to get your machine operational faster and mill projects easier than ever before. With the CNC ONE MAX, we introduce the Next Level of CNC Software – far ahead of other CNC machines on the market. CNC ONE MAX mills solid aluminum with a precision of 0.01 mm (0.0004”).”

“Thanks to the high performance of our machines, we even produce CNC ONE parts with CNC ONE machines. We source other main components from local partners and assemble and test each single machine ourselves.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the CNC milling machine, jump over to the official CNC ONE MAX crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



