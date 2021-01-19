CMON The Animation Collection board games (final hours)

Tabletop board game design company CMON has returned to Kickstarter for a 46 time and has already raised over $400,000 for its new Animation Collection board games that include Scooby-Doo: The Board Game, Teen Titans Go! Mayhem, and Looney Tunes Mayhem! The Kickstarter campaign is now in its final hours although early bird pledges are still available for the novel project from roughly $50 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Animation Collection campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Animation Collection Animation Collection project review the promotional video below.

“CMON is proud to present 3 amazing games based on some of the most beloved animations of all time, all with beautiful pre-painted figures! In Scooby-Doo: The Board Game, try to trap the monster that has been haunting the town before it scares everyone away! In Teen Titans GO! Mayhem, get into a super fight between teams of super characters trying to prove their superiority! And in Looney Tunes Mayhem take your most powerful ACME gear to go face-to-face against the opposing team!”

“Based on past experience, we will be charging shipping after the Kickstarter concludes, based on the actual costs incurred to ship. We will collect this via our pledge manager after the campaign ends, using PayPal or Stripe. This is so we can be fair to all our backers as shipping is rarely one size fits all, and also give you more promo goodies and possibly a choice of carrier options.”

“Scooby-Doo The Board Game is acooperative board game, during which players take on roles of the Mystery Inc. Gang, each with their own unique ability and beautifully painted figures in this Kickstarter Exclusive Deluxe version of the game. Moving through 8 Locations by foot or by driving the Mystery Machine, the Gang must work together to collect resources to build traps and capture the Monster that has been terrorizing the town and visitors away! The Mystery Inc. Gang can only succeed when actions, good planning, and: bit of luck are brought together against an unleashed Monster.…. with many zany hijinks along the way!”

