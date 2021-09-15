CMON has returned to Kickstarter for an incredible 49th time to launches latest board game in the form of the new Masters of the Universe : Clash For Eternia. Inspired and officially licensed by the He-Man franchise the Masters of the Universe boardgame is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $110 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Masters of the Universe: The Board Game – Clash for Eternia is a competitive one vs many or fully cooperative action-driven board game. Choose to play as the Heroic or Evil Warriors, use unique abilities on the battlefield, upgrade skills, and by the power of Grayskull, win the fight for Eternia!”

Assuming that the CMON Masters of the Universe funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the CMON Masters of the Universe board game project view the promotional video below.

“Based on past experience, we will be charging shipping after the Kickstarter concludes, based on the actual costs incurred to ship. We will collect this via our pledge manager after the campaign ends, using PayPal or Stripe. This is so we can be fair to all our backers as shipping is rarely one size fits all, and also give you more promo goodies and possibly a choice of carrier options.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the board game, jump over to the official CMON Masters of the Universe crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

