Cloud White Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G launched

Samsung is launching a new color options for its Galaxy nS20 Ultra 5G smartphone, Cloud White and this new color is launching in China.

The handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it is available in China for CNY 9,999 which is about $1,415 at the current exchange rate.

When the handset launched back in February it was available in a choice of Cosmic Black or Cosmic Gray, this third color option is now available to buy in China.

As yet there are no details on when Samsung will launch this new color option in other countries, as soon as we get some more detail we will let you guys know.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

