Juniper cocktail quality clear ice maker

Wintersmiths responsible for creating premium barware for professional bartenders and home mixologists has taken to Kickstarter once again to launch their latest creation in the form of the Juniper clear ice maker. Capable of creating three different ice shapes including spheres and 2 inch cubes the icemaker can freeze 12 two inch spheres every 24-hours and can be plumbed in or simply made to use its integrated water reservoir.

Specifications

– Modern compact design featuring an anodized aluminum body. Measures 15 1/8″ H x 16 5/16″ L x 10 3/8″ W.

– Quickly produces ultra-dense, long-lasting, symmetrical, crystal-clear ice in 4-8 hours (4 hours for 16 small cubes / 8 hours for 4 large cubes or spheres)

– Makes twelve clear 2.5″ ice balls or 2″ cubes, or ninety-six 1.25″ cubes every 24 hours

– Select Standard mode or Speed mode to produce non-clear ice at 2x faster rate

– Virtually no wasted water or energy- closed system, no drain required

– Incredibly easy to use- single digital LED selector dial + intuitive indicator lights

– Simple cleaning cycle to maintain device

– Quiet operation (less than 45db)

– Works with any water source (tap, spring, distilled, etc.)

– Removable water tank or optional direct water line connection

– Designed to fit on your kitchen counter but you can also store it when not in use

– Durable components plus extended 12 month warranty & Right-to-Repair Methodology

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $499 or £416 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Let’s face it. Most ice makers do a lousy job. They are poorly built, ugly, and make small, cloudy, fast-melting ice. We developed the ice maker that we would want to display in our kitchens and bars and use everyday. Introducing Juniper, featuring our latest patent-pending technology to automatically create bar-quality, truly crystal clear slow-melting ice in 75% less time and using significantly less water than other methods. “

Clear ice maker

“When we say “clear,” we mean that our ice looks like glass. In addition to being visibly superior, clear ice does not have any air bubbles in it so it is denser than basic ice which means it will melt slower and not break apart- making your drink stay colder for a longer period of time with less dilution. There are many products that claim to produce “clear ice” but you will find the majority of them are either only partially clear or not clear at all. I contrast, we have relentlessly pursued truly clear ice for the past decade and the proof is in all of our products.”

With the assumption that the Juniper crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Juniper clear ice maker project check out the promotional video below.

“Based on the surface area to volume ratio, different ice shapes/sizes will melt at different rates. A large ice sphere has the lowest surface area to volume ratio and is best for drinks that require minimal dilution; whereas small cubes have the highest ratio and work great in drinks where more dilution is preferable.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the clear ice maker, jump over to the official Juniper crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals