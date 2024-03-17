Claude 3 Opus vs ChatGPT-4 code writing performance compared

As artificial intelligence continues to advance, developers are increasingly turning to large language models (LLMs) to assist with programming tasks. Two of the most prominent models in this space are the newly released Claude 3 Opus, developed by Anthropic, and the well known ChatGPT-4 AI model, created by OpenAI. In this guide, we will take an in-depth look at how Claude 3 Opus vs ChatGPT-4 compare when it comes to writing code, focusing on their features, performance, and overall utility for developers.

Code Refactoring

One common programming task where LLMs can be particularly helpful is code refactoring. In a head-to-head comparison, Claude 3 Opus demonstrated a clear advantage over ChatGPT-4. Given a task to refactor TypeScript code to use a discriminated union instead of throwing errors, Claude 3 produced cleaner and more readable code by separating the union types into distinct type aliases. This approach made it easier to understand which properties corresponded to the success and error cases, especially when dealing with more complex unions.

In contrast, ChatGPT-4 opted to put everything in a single type alias, resulting in less readable code that could become difficult to maintain if there were multiple states or properties involved. Moreover, while Claude 3 correctly removed the error throwing in favor of returning the appropriate union case, ChatGPT-4 missed the point of using a discriminated union by still throwing an error in one place.

Context Retention and Code Conversion

Another area where Claude 3 Opus shined was in its ability to retain context and handle code conversion tasks. When provided with a JavaScript file and asked to perform multiple refactorings (renaming a function, avoiding useEffect misuse, removing a redundant function, and converting to TypeScript), Claude 3 successfully accomplished all the requested changes. It even demonstrated strong context retention by using the same naming conventions from a previous example.

Furthermore, when given a new JavaScript file and tasked with converting it to a factory component with a switch statement, Claude 3 not only converted the code to TypeScript but also imported and utilized the correct types from an earlier example. This showcases the model’s ability to maintain context across different code snippets and apply it appropriately.

Adherence to Best Practices

In a test involving a React component that misused useEffect, both Claude 3 Opus and ChatGPT-4 suggested adding an autoDownload argument to control the component’s behavior. However, ChatGPT-4’s suggested name, autoDownloadIfMissing, was more descriptive than Claude 3’s autoDownload.

Despite this, Claude 3 demonstrated a better understanding of React best practices by pointing out that using useEffect was an anti-pattern in this particular case. In contrast, ChatGPT-4’s solution still relied on useEffect. Moreover, Claude 3’s code was cleaner and more efficient, as it referenced an existing download function instead of repeating the download logic like ChatGPT-4 did.

Conciseness and Relevance

When it comes to presenting code solutions, conciseness and relevance are key factors. In this regard, Claude 3 Opus had the upper hand. Its responses focused on the relevant changed code, making it quicker and easier for developers to parse and understand. On the other hand, ChatGPT-4 tended to repeat the full code in its answers, which could be less efficient when dealing with larger codebases.

Scoping and Unintended Side Effects

In further iterations of the React hook example, Claude 3 demonstrated a better understanding of code organization and avoiding unintended side effects. It kept its suggested changes scoped within the hook, maintaining a clear separation of concerns. Conversely, ChatGPT-4 moved some of the logic to the consuming component, which didn’t make sense in the given context.

Moreover, when provided with a hint to initialize state based on whether a file already exists locally, Claude 3 updated the hook’s logic to behave correctly. ChatGPT-4, however, introduced an unintended side effect that prevented re-downloads, which could be problematic in certain scenarios.

Integration and Accessibility

While Claude 3 Opus shows great promise for coding tasks, it’s worth noting that ChatGPT-4 currently has wider integration into integrated development environments (IDEs). This makes ChatGPT-4 more convenient for developers to use for mundane tasks like generating boilerplate code. However, for more complex refactoring and code organization tasks, Claude 3 Opus appears to be the stronger choice.

Claude 3 Opus vs ChatGPT-4 quick reference comparison

Code Refactoring:

Claude 3 Opus: Produces cleaner and more readable code by separating union types into distinct type aliases Makes it easier to understand which properties correspond to success and error cases Correctly removes error throwing in favor of returning appropriate union cases

ChatGPT-4: Puts everything in a single type alias, resulting in less readable code Can become difficult to maintain with multiple states or properties May miss the point of using discriminated unions by still throwing errors



Context Retention and Code Conversion:

Claude 3 Opus: Demonstrates strong context retention by using consistent naming conventions across examples Successfully performs multiple refactorings in a single task Converts JavaScript to TypeScript while importing and utilizing correct types from earlier examples

ChatGPT-4: May not always retain context as effectively across different code snippets



Adherence to Best Practices:

Claude 3 Opus: Points out anti-patterns like misusing useEffect in React components Produces cleaner and more efficient code by referencing existing functions

ChatGPT-4: Suggests more descriptive names for variables and arguments May still rely on anti-patterns in its solutions



Conciseness and Relevance:

Claude 3 Opus: Focuses on relevant changed code in its responses Makes it quicker and easier for developers to parse and understand

ChatGPT-4: Tends to repeat the full code in its answers Can be less efficient when dealing with larger codebases



Scoping and Unintended Side Effects:

Claude 3 Opus: Keeps suggested changes scoped within the appropriate context (e.g., within a hook) Maintains a clear separation of concerns Updates code logic to behave correctly based on provided hints

ChatGPT-4: May move logic to inappropriate locations (e.g., from a hook to a consuming component) Can introduce unintended side effects that prevent desired behavior (e.g., preventing re-downloads)



Integration and Accessibility:

Claude 3 Opus: Stronger choice for complex refactoring and code organization tasks

ChatGPT-4: Has wider integration into integrated development environments (IDEs) More convenient for mundane tasks like generating boilerplate code



Overall Performance:

Claude 3 Opus: Demonstrates superior performance in producing clean, idiomatic code Adheres to best practices and avoids anti-patterns Shows strong context retention and handles code conversion tasks effectively

ChatGPT-4: Has strengths in descriptive naming suggestions Benefits from wider IDE integration



Complementary Use:

Using both Claude 3 Opus and ChatGPT-4 together could potentially yield the best results

Leveraging the strengths of each model can lead to more comprehensive coding assistance

Future Potential:

More real-world experience is needed to fully assess performance on larger-scale projects

Both models are expected to play an increasingly important role in AI-assisted programming

Developers who effectively harness these tools will likely be at the forefront of software development innovation

In the realm of programming assistance, both Claude 3 Opus and ChatGPT-4 bring valuable capabilities to the table. However, based on our in-depth comparison, Claude 3 Opus demonstrates superior performance in producing clean, idiomatic code that adheres to best practices and avoids anti-patterns. Its strong context retention and ability to handle code conversion tasks make it a powerful tool for developers.

That being said, ChatGPT-4 has its strengths, particularly in terms of its descriptive naming suggestions and wider IDE integration. As such, using both models in tandem could potentially yield the best results, leveraging the strengths of each LLM.

As developers continue to explore the potential of AI-assisted programming, it’s clear that models like Claude 3 Opus and ChatGPT-4 will play an increasingly important role. While more real-world experience is needed to fully assess their performance on larger-scale projects, the future looks bright for AI-powered coding assistance. Developers who embrace these tools and learn to harness their capabilities effectively will likely find themselves at the forefront of this exciting new era in software development.



