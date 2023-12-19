CircuitPython 9.0.0 Alpha 6 released

The world of microcontroller programming is abuzz with the recent release of CircuitPython 9.0.0-alpha.6. This alpha release is a significant step forward for the open-source Python environment, designed for use with microcontrollers and single-board computers. Though it still contains known bugs and is due for further enhancements before the final release, this version brings a host of new features and updates that are worth exploring.

One of the most notable advancements in CircuitPython 9.0.0-alpha.6 is the introduction of a new internal dynamic storage mechanism known as the “split heap”. This innovative feature is currently undergoing fine-tuning, but it promises to enhance the memory management capabilities of the platform, allowing for more efficient use of available storage.

CircuitPython 9.0.0 Alpha 6

The new version also sees the integration of updates from MicroPython, the lean and efficient Python implementation for microcontrollers and constrained systems. By merging these updates, CircuitPython continues to evolve and improve, ensuring compatibility and performance enhancements for its users.

In addition, CircuitPython 9.0.0-alpha.6 has made a significant leap forward by upgrading to ESP-IDF v5.1.2. This update is crucial for developers working with Espressif Systems’ popular ESP32 series of low-cost, low-power system-on-chip microcontrollers. The displayio module, a critical part of CircuitPython used for managing displays, has undergone a reorganization and split. This change is aimed at improving its functionality and ease of use, paving the way for more flexible and efficient display management.

In a major step towards enhancing its compatibility, CircuitPython 9.0.0-alpha.6 now enables CIRCUITPY drives to mount on Android devices. This feature, coupled with an increased file capacity on CIRCUITPY drives, offers users greater flexibility and convenience in managing their files and programs.

The new version also extends further USB host support on i.MX and RP2040 microcontrollers. This increased support broadens the range of devices that can interact with CircuitPython, enhancing its versatility and utility. CircuitPython 9.0.0-alpha.6 also marks the removal of deprecated features from the 8.x.x versions, making way for the addition of new features. These include the jpegio JPEG decoder support, repl.py, OrderedDict.move_to_end(), synthio.Synthesizer.note_state, warnings module, locale.getlocale(), I2S MCLK support on Espressif, mDNS TXT record support, and synthio.Note .loop_start and .loop_end properties.

As always, firmware downloads for the new update are available from the downloads page on circuitpython.org. For those new to the platform or needing a refresher, comprehensive installation instructions are provided in the Welcome to CircuitPython! guide.

The latest CircuitPython documentation is readily available, providing a valuable resource for developers to understand the new features and how to use them effectively. The release also includes a status update on the various “ports” of CircuitPython. While some ports are considered stable, others remain in the alpha stage, reflecting the ongoing development and enhancement of the platform.

Lastly, the release notes highlight several fixes and enhancements since the previous version, 9.0.0-alpha.5. These include updates to frozen libraries, removal of same-line comments in mpconfigboard.mk, rounding up of internal size in dotclockframebuffer, addition of jpegio JPEG decoder support, enabling of builts.compile() for all boards, improved error handling in web workflow, and addition of new properties in synthio.Note.

CircuitPython 9.0.0-alpha.6 is a significant update, bringing a host of improvements and new features. As the platform continues to evolve, it remains a powerful tool for developers working with microcontrollers and single-board computers. Despite being an alpha release, it offers a glimpse into the future of CircuitPython, and the promise of even more exciting developments to come.



