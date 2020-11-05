CircuitPython 6.0.0 rc 1 released by Adafruit

Adafruit has announced this month the second release candidate of CircuitPython 6.0.0. The latest release brings a number of new enhancements to the CircuitPython platform, and is a programming language designed to simplify experimenting and learning to code on low-cost microcontroller boards. With CircuitPython, there are no upfront desktop downloads needed. Once you get your board set up, open any text editor, and start editing code. It’s that simple.

“We don’t know of any stability issues overall. See port status below for more stability detail. If you find any issues with it, please file an issue. If no issues are found within a week or so, we’ll release this version as stable. Downloads are available from circuitpython.org. The site makes it easy to select the correct file and language for your board. The downloads page is here. Downloads are no longer available from the GitHub release pages because of the large number of files for each release.”

For full details and a complete list of all features and improvements since the previous 6.0.0 Release Candidate 0 release jump over to the official Adafruit blog by following the link below.

Source : Adafruit

