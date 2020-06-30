CircuitMess STEM Box electronic projects delivered to your doorstep

Programmer and developer Albert Gajšak based in Zagreb, Croatia has created a range of electronic projects that can be delivered directly to your doorstep. The range of CircuitMess STEM Boxes have been created to teach a variety of electronic and programming skills in a fun and entertaining way by building remote control vehicles, walkie-talkies, games consoles, smartwatches and morewatch the demonstration video below to learn more about the fun electronic kits to help children and adults understand the basics of new technologies.

“Every three months, you’ll get a box of custom-made electronic components along with an instruction booklet, code examples, and video tutorials online. Each quarter’s box is unique and based around a specific topic and serves as a new learning chapter that will take you from Padawan to Jedi master.”

“Every project you’ll get was playfully designed for the CircuitMess STEM box. We do not simply resell other products for a discounted price, we spend 1000+ hours of research, development, and testing for every project you’ll get. We’ve gone so far that we’ve even coded our own operating system CircuitOS (no developers were harmed while making this).”

Source : Kickstarter

