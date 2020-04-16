Chuwi AeroBox A9-9820 mini PC features Xbox One S motherboard and processor

Chinese hardware manufacturer Chuwi has created a new mini PC equipped with the motherboard and CPU of the Xbox One S. Even the casing of the mini PC makes it look more like a games console than a computer system.

In an interview with TechRadar a Chuwi spokesperson confirmed the Aerobox uses the console’s motherboard, and described the A9-9820 as a “new 7th-generation chip” that runs Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 operating system.

The mini PC comes with 6 USB-A interfaces (2 x USB 3.0、 4 x USB 2.0), import materials, connect keyboard and mouse, peripherals and other requirements can be met at the same time, optimized a 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone interface and DVI video interface. “Support 2.4G/5G (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) wireless dual-band WiFi, fast and stable network, support switching to RJ45 gigabit Ethernet, connect to wired high speed broadband.” Desire Athow from Tech Radar explains more about the performance of the mini PC.

“With eight cores, eight threads, and a 2.35GHz maximum frequency, the AeroBox posted solid numbers on benchmarks based on leaks in March 2020 (and on Chuwi’s own internal testing). Paired with a Radeon R7 350 (GCN 3.0) GPU running at up to 985 MHz, it promises to deliver strong graphics performance too.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Chuwi, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Chuwi : TR

