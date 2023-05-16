Google removing Chrome HTTPS padlock icon in September

Google has announced a big change to its Chrome browser this month announcing that from version 117 the browser will no longer feature the lock icon when a site loads over HTTPS. Initially added to browsers and designed to indicate that a network connection is secure.

Will now be replaced with a neutral indicator prevents the misunderstanding that the lock icon is associated with the trustworthiness of a page, and emphasizes that security should be the default state in Chrome, explains Google. The updated Chrome browser version 117 will roll out sometime during early September 2023.

Google has also stated that they will be replacing the lock icon on Android at the same time as the broader desktop change. On iOS, the lock icon is not tappable, so we will be removing it entirely. Across all platforms, Google will continue to mark plaintext HTTP websites and content as insecure. Google explains more about the decision to remove the iconic padlock from its Chrome browser.

Chrome padlock

“Our research has also shown that many users never understood that clicking the lock icon showed important information and controls. We think the new icon helps make permission controls and additional security information more accessible, while avoiding the misunderstandings that plague the lock icon.”

“Chrome will continue to alert users when their connection is not secure. You can see the new tune icon now in Chrome Canary if you enable Chrome Refresh 2023 at chrome://flags#chrome-refresh-2023, but keep in mind this flag enables work that is still actively in-progress and under development, and does not represent a final product.”

“As HTTPS has become the norm, replacing the lock icon has long been a goal both of Chrome and the broader security community. We’re excited that HTTPS adoption has grown so much over the years, and that we’re finally able to safely take this step, and continue to move towards a web that is secure-by-default.”

Source : Chromium Blog



