ChillFeed is a new portable air-conditioner that not only cools your surroundings but can also be used as emergency power bank, light and Bluetooth speaker and its rugged design can be used both indoors and outdoors depending on your needs. The compact air-conditioning unit offers two cooling levels and is capable of cooling up to 55 ft² with a 140 m³/h circulating airflow and the maximum cooling of 16°C or 60.8°F.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $219 or £160 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Bring a mini version of your home A/C along with you for all sorts of outdoor activities! Portable, compact yet powerful, ChillFeed is your on-the-go air conditioner that creates a refreshing cool breeze with ease in the sweltering summer heat. Immediately cool down to max 60.8°F/16. The Rotating LED light provides the perfect amount of illumination for reading, cooking, and other outdoor activities at nighttime.”

If the ChillFeed campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the ChillFeed portable air-conditioner project checkout the promotional video below.

“For the first time, your portable A/C is also your portable entertainment hub. Incorporated with a powerful 20W Bluetooth Speaker with TWS 5.0 Bluetooth technology, you can now enjoy a cool musical party delivered by ChillFeed! Comes with 2 USB-A and 1 Type-C ports for fast charging multiple e-devices, so you can enjoy a movie from your laptop or playing games on the iPad anywhere you like – living room table, office desk, nightstand, counter or even take it outside for recreational activities”

“Versatile and convenient, ChillFeed is perfect for outdoor chilling and indoor climate control including tent, RV, office, college dorm, and more.”

Source : Kickstarter

