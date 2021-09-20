Amazing water cooled bioluminescent gaming PC glows in the dark

If you are interested in building a water cooled PC you might be interested in this unique build featured on the Linus Tech Tips website which uses a standard water cooling system with BioLight Technology to make the PC glow in the dark using bioluminescence. The light is generated from Nyoka BioLight technology, which has been developed to provide a bright, long lasting, and shelf-stable. Check out the video below to learn more about the bioluminescent gaming PC created by Linus.

Bioluminescent water cooled gaming PC

“The light is generated from our BioLight technology, which we have developed to be bright, long lasting, and shelf-stable. Our currently available system glows a bright blue (~480nm) for 30+ minutes. When you are ready to activate the light, bend the wand to snap the inner casing, just like an old school glow stick. Shake and enjoy the glow!”

“We also offer BioLight Charges on their own if you would rather figure out the best vessel for them to glow of your own. As you may have seen, even computers have been lit up this way, as well as some experiments at NASA! We have formulated each individual BioLight Charge to be optimized for a 10ml vessel – simply add one charge per 10ml.”

Source : LLT : Nyoka

