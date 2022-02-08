Chevrolet ZZ632/1000 Crate Engine Now Available

Late last year, Chevrolet announced a new crate engine at SEMA that people looking for a big block high horsepower engine drooled over immediately. The engine is the ZZ632/1000, and as its name implies, it displaces 632 cubic inches and makes 1000 horsepower. The massive engine is available to purchase at an MSRP of right at $38,000.

Thankfully, it can be purchased online for under $30,000. The part number for the big engine is 19432060, and it’s essentially complete and ready to drop into whatever project car you may be working on. The specifications include a forged steel crankshaft, forged steel H-beam connecting rods, and forged aluminum alloy Pistons. It comes with 86-pound/hour injectors, and the cylinder heads are aluminum with 70 cc chambers.

The engine is designed to spin to 7000 RPM and run on 93 octane or higher premium pump gas. The overall output from the motor is 1004 horsepower at 6600 RPM and 876 pound-foot of torque at 5600 RPM. The engine is considered an off-road part for competition use only.

