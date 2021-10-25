Chevrolet continues to tease with tidbits on the 2023 Corvette Z06

Fans of American muscle have been waiting in anticipation for October 26 roll around so that Chevrolet will reveal everything about the Corvette Z06. Ahead of the official reveal, more tidbits are being revealed about the car.

In the video, which can be seen below, Chevrolet reveals the redline for the flat-plane crank V-8 used in the Z06. The engine spins to 8600 RPM. The redline is quite a bit higher than the 8250 RPM redline that the Mustang Shelby GT350 achieves with its flat-plane crank V-8.

The video also gives us another opportunity to hear the distinctive exhaust note created by the V8 engine in the Z06. Chevrolet has long positioned the Z06 as a more track-focused version of the Corvette, and the 2023 model is shaping up to take that capability to the next level.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals