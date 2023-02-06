Medion flagship Erazer laptops feature Cherry MX Ultra low profile tactile switches

Medion has this week announced that its flagship laptops will feature Cherry MX ultra low profile tactile switches. The laptops powered by powerful Intel Core i9-13900HX processors, 32 gigabytes of DDR5-4800 memory, and the laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will provide a professional input device thanks to the inclusion of the Cherry MX switches.

The Medion Erazer laptops will be available to purchase later this month with prices starting from €4499 for a system equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card or €3799 with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU installed.

Cherry MX switches

“With the top-of-the-line Beast X40, MEDION ERAZER sets new standards. The combination of the powerful Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, 32 gigabytes of DDR5-4800 memory, and the laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with an impressive 16 gigabytes of VRAM ensures a smooth display on the 17-inch QHD+ screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Thanks to the NVIDIA G-Sync synchronization technology and a fast refresh rate of 240 hertz, a constant fast and stutter-free playback of the content is guaranteed. With the integration of a two-terabyte PCIe-4.0 SSD, there is also enough space for applications and games.”

“The CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile offers notebook providers like MEDION ERAZER an exclusive technology for a unique typing experience that combines a mechanical keyboard’s advantages with a notebook’s slim design. The tactile switch characteristic ensures maximum precision and perfect function. The MEDION ERAZER Beast X40 and Major X20 use the tactile version of the switch with haptic feedback, which does not require the typical actuation noise of the click derivative. With an actuation force of 65 centinewtons and a pre-travel distance of only 0.8 millimeters, the MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile actuates precisely and quickly – perfect for fast gaming and quick, productive work. Thanks to an ergonomic overtravel of one millimeter, the typical typing feel of classic mechanical keyboards is also ensured.”

Source : Medion





