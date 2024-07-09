PISEN 140W versatile charging hub hits Kickstarter

The PISEN 140W charging hub has been designed to cater for a wide variety of different charging needs, from smartphones to high-power appliances, all while looking sleek and modern. Picture yourself never having to juggle multiple chargers or search for available outlets again. The convenience and efficiency of this hub will transform your daily routine, making it easier to keep all your devices powered up and ready to go.

PISEN 140W

Key Takeaways Charge multiple devices simultaneously with a variety of ports.

Advanced GaN technology for efficient, cool, and fast charging.

Convenient wireless charging with adjustable ergonomic design.

Compact, stylish design inspired by the Aurora Australis.

User-friendly features like a breathing light effect and removable watch charging base.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $99 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The PISEN 140W Mega Charging Hub is equipped with multiple ports to ensure you never run out of charging options. With two 140W USB-C ports, a 100W USB-C port, a USB-A port, and two AC outlets, you can charge everything from your laptop to your smartwatch. The convenience of having a single hub that can handle your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and even your high-power appliances all at once. The MagSafe Qi2 15W wireless charging and Apple Watch charger add even more versatility, making this hub a one-stop solution for all your charging needs. Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go, this hub ensures that all your devices are charged and ready when you need them.

Charging Hub

Gone are the days of bulky, slow, and overheating chargers. The PISEN 140W Mega Charging Hub uses advanced GaN technology, which allows for smaller, faster, and cooler charging. This technology enhances energy conversion efficiency, ensuring that your devices charge quickly and safely.

The optimal 140W power band is perfect for charging multiple devices simultaneously without compromising on speed or safety. Imagine being able to charge your laptop, smartphone, and tablet all at once without worrying about overheating or slow charging speeds. This hub’s advanced technology ensures that you get the most efficient and safe charging experience possible.

Wireless charging has never been this convenient. The PISEN 140W Mega Charging Hub features magnetic wireless charging for cell phones and a removable watch charging module with PogoPin contact charging. The adjustable bracket, which can be set from 0 to 65 degrees, ensures ergonomic use, making it easier than ever to charge your devices wirelessly. Imagine the freedom of simply placing your phone or watch on the hub and having it charge without the hassle of cords. The adjustable bracket allows you to position your devices at the perfect angle for easy viewing and use while they charge.

If the PISEN 140W campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the PISEN 140W charging hub project look at the promotional video below.

Despite its powerful capabilities, the PISEN 140W Mega Charging Hub features a compact design. With a base measuring just 66mm x 77mm and weighing 806g, it’s stable and secure without taking up too much space. The high-precision zinc alloy swivel stand and 1625W AC power outlet for high-power appliances add to its functionality. Inspired by the Aurora Australis, the hub features a cold-toned design with five color schemes and a breathing light effect during wireless charging, making it as visually appealing as it is functional. Imagine having a charging hub that not only meets all your charging needs but also adds a touch of elegance and style to your space.

The PISEN 140W Mega Charging Hub is designed with the user in mind. A button activates the breathing light effect, adding a touch of elegance to your charging experience. The removable iWatch charging base comes with a locking structure for added stability, and it’s suitable for charging without removing watch straps, making it incredibly convenient. Imagine the ease of charging your Apple Watch without having to remove the strap every time. The thoughtful design and user-friendly features of this hub make it a pleasure to use.

Upgrade your charging game with the PISEN 140W Mega Charging Hub and experience the future of charging today. Imagine the peace of mind that comes with knowing all your devices are charged and ready to go, all from a single, stylish hub. This is more than just a charging station; it’s a catalyst for your daily routine.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and spec sheet for the charging hub, jump over to the official PISEN 140W crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

