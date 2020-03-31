Charby Edge fast USB-C charging cable $18

Charby Edge is a fast USB-C charging cable created to help you transition from older USC devices to new USB-C devices offering a ballistic fibre reinforced cable with compatibility with both older and new generation USB ports. Designed to provide 100 W of fast charging power the Charby Edge charging cable is now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges available from just $18 and worldwide shipping expected to take place during July 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the transition cable created to offer a “bridge to the future”.

“Enjoy the best of both USB worlds: 100W PD for USB-C and QuickCharge (among other major brand’s fast charging protocols) for USB-A.Did you know that major tech giants (Samsung, Google, Huawei, Xiaomi, etc) are changing their new devices to USB-C to C standards? The slower and larger USB-A ports are gradually getting replaced. Though it’s a necessary step, the not-very-fast transformation creates a transition period where we’re forced to deal with both USB standards.”

Source : Kickstarter

