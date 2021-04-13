CharaChorder Lite keyboard lets you type at the “speed of thought”

A unique keyboard has been launched via Kickstarter this month and is already 100% funded in just 24-hour is thanks to nearly 300 backers. The CharaChorder Lite has been specifically created to enable you to type at the “speed of thought” say its creators, allowing you to enter chords rather than individual keystrokes.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 66% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the CharaChorder Lite campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the CharaChorder Lite keyboard project view the promotional video below.

“CharaChorder Lite is a simple yet powerful twist on your keyboard. While you can output individual characters, you can also press many keys together simultaneously to output entire words or phrases in a single keystroke. Our patented technology allows you to type faster than is physically possible on any other keyboard! In the example below, the user chords “hello” by mashing h+e+l+o, and chords “there” by mashing t+h+e+r.”

“CharaChorder is a portmanteau of ‘character’ and ‘chord’. Our first product was built with the original intention of helping people with limited mobility communicate better. Along the way, we discovered that this technology has the potential to revolutionize the way EVERYONE interacts with computers. CharaChorder is a great example of the “curb-cut effect” where helping the marginalized ends up benefitting the rest of us as well!! “

