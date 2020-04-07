Intel Chaco Canyon mini PC SSD options now available

If you are in the market for a new mini PC you may be interested to know that Intel NUC 8 rugged mini PC knoen as the Chaco Canyon, is now available with four different storage options available. Offering either 120, 240, 480 or 960 GB of storage thanks to its M.2 SSD.

The compact mini PC has been specifically built for 24/7 operation and features an Intel Celeron Dual Core processor supported by 4GB of soldered RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage as standard. Other features include Intel HD Graphics 500 with Up to 7.1 surround audio, Intel i211-AT Gigabit LAN, Intel Wireless-AC 3268, up to 433Mbps and Bluetooth 4.2.

“Intel NUC 8 Rugged series NUC8CCHKR based on Intel Celeron Dual Core Processor N3350 (2MB Cache, up to 2.4GHz), works where you work in reliable performance in unreliable conditions. Intel NUC8CCHKR Rugged by tested and assembled by E-ITX is a PC system that is small on size, but not on toughness or reliability. “

“It features a fanless, ventless design to minimize particle intrusion, so it’s built to survive environments most PCs can’t – from a busy factory floor to a dusty warehouse. And evefn withot a fan, it can operate in temperatures from 0-40 degree-C to thrive in severe in-the-field conditions. The NUC8CCHKR is powered by an Intel Celeron processor, making it the ideal PC solution to keep edge analytics, digital signage, or surveillance cameras up and running around the clock. It’s perofrmance that’s designed to last.”

Source : Fanless Tech

