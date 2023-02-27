Cat S75 rugged smartphone with satellite messaging unveiled

Bullit Group has unveiled their new rugged smartphone, the Cat 75, and the handset comes with satellite messaging.

The handset comes with a 6.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 and it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset features a 5000 mah Battery and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Cat S75 with Bullitt Satellite Messenger provides unbreakable connections with colleagues, friends and family whenever you find yourself on the fringes of coverage. Always connected, it offers improved productivity for your business even in remote, out-of-signal areas. Lone workers are safer, mission critical and business critical communications are immediately more resilient. Constant communication is at the heart of every successful business or mission, and the Cat S75 is business ready with support for Android Enterprise, and compatibility tested with leading EMM solutions.

Satellite technology for any smartphone is the next big step in mobile connectivity, and what MediaTek has delivered with its stand-alone, standards-based satellite communications chip. We successfully worked with Bullitt, integrating our 3GPP NTN technology and chipset into the world’s first commercially available devices with two-way satellite messaging.

You can find out more details about the new Cat S75 smartphone over at the Bullit Group website at the link below.

Source Bullit Group, GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals