Casio G-Shock 30th anniversary Frogman watch $620

Casio G-Shock fans are sure to be interested in this new 30th anniversary Frogman watch unveiled by Casio this week. Reviving the design from the second generation Frogman to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the watch design. Casio has equipped the diving watch with a solar charging panel, fully automatic LED backlight and finished it with a black and gold colour scheme.

Reference GW8230B-9A the new Casio diving watch is available to purchase priced at $620, and the back of the titanium case and the LED backlight both display a special Frogman 30th anniversary design. Watch the quick unboxing video embedded below to learn more about its design and presentation box.

“Announcing a special watch that revives the design of the ever-popular second-generation FROGMAN to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the FROGMAN. The watch reprises the black and gold colour scheme of the DW8200B, while adding features including Tough Solar charging and a high-brightness full-auto LED backlight, and employing biomass plastics for the main resin material. Revival and evolution achieved right together.”

Casio G-Shock Frogman watch

“Reviving the design of the second-generation DW8200B released in 1995, which was two years after the launch of the very first FROGMAN. The case and dial components are reproduced faithfully down to the minor details leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, and then finished with a nostalgic black and gold color scheme. The watch also delivers advanced functionality. The GW8230B includes Tough Solar charging and a high-brightness LED backlight, all the while maintaining the original model’s form and size.”

“The bezel and band are made with the Earth-friendly green material known as biomass plastics. Using renewable organic resources such as castor oil plants and corn helps reduce the ecological footprint. Tough Solar charging is included as well, for converting sunlight and other light sources into energy. For all ocean lovers, a diver’s watch that embodies eco-consciousness.”

Source : Casio





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals