Casio launches new NASA limited edition G-Shock

Casio is launching a new NASA themed limited edition G-Shock watch, the watch is a custom version of the DW5600 and it will come in all white with the NASA logo on the face.

The new NASA themed Casio G-hock also come with the American flag printed n the band loop of the watch, it will also come in custom packaging.

Today, the countdown begins to, All Systems Go, as Casio G-SHOCK (Opens the G-SHOCK website in new window)(Opens the website in new window) pays homage to NASA, with a custom DW5600 timepiece, honoring decades of space exploration and groundbreaking discoveries. The timepiece arrives in all-white, with the NASA logo standing out in bright red on the watch face and an engraving of the Moon on the case back.

Additional details for the new DW5600NASA20-7CR (Opens the DW5600NASA20-7CR website in new window)(Opens the website in new window) include the American flag printed on the band loop, as well as “National Aeronautics and Space Administration” printed in black on the lower band. This limited-edition timepiece arrives in custom packaging that mirrors the theme with a view of the earth from space and a tin that is reminiscent of the space vehicles that take us there.

You can find out more information about this new NASA Casio G-Shock over at Casio at the link below, it will retail for $130.

Source Casio, Engadget

